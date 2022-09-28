GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GNNDY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 295.00 to 265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.00.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.43. GN Store Nord A/S has a one year low of $55.88 and a one year high of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.95.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Featured Articles

