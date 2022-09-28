Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $8.00

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $7.77. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 19,800 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday.

Golden Ocean Group Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 31.25%. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 33,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

