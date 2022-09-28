Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stake Lowered by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,059,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,543 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,676,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,293,000 after purchasing an additional 953,085 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,008,000. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,595,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,942,000 after buying an additional 291,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,704,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,505. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $95.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.94.

