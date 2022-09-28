Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,421 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 201,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 0.1 %

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.19. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $20.60.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 13.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.36%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

