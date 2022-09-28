Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Purchased by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 38,616 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC makes up 2.6% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Next Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Golub Capital BDC worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 113,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 472,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 305,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 19,354 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $139,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GBDC stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,200. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

