GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after buying an additional 594,694 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 790,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after buying an additional 494,120 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,810.8% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 372,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 367,969 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,738,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,779,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,041,000 after purchasing an additional 298,068 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

LMBS stock opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.50. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $50.84.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

