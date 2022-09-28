GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $172,000 Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Zscaler by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Zscaler by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Zscaler by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.03.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 10,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,741,177.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,230,831.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 10,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,741,177.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,230,831.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,514 shares of company stock valued at $25,449,807. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $163.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.66 and its 200-day moving average is $175.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

