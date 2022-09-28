GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $195,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,168,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,192,000 after buying an additional 142,867 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,048,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,809,000 after buying an additional 133,006 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,875,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,426,000 after buying an additional 161,122 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $38.29.

