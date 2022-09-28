GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $463,000 Stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 493.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 296,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 246,703 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,677,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 43,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,192,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,940,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

PTNQ opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.05.

