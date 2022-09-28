GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 319,294 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,050,000 after purchasing an additional 367,303 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,460,000 after purchasing an additional 900,581 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,502 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.62 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.21.

