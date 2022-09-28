GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 106 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John B. Gibson sold 3,132 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $365,817.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paychex Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $113.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.55 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.