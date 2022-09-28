Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.61

Grasim Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.
Grasim Industries Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. Grasim Industries had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 12.98%.
About Grasim Industries
Grasim Industries Limited operates in fibre, yarn, pulp, chemicals, textile, fertilizers, and insulators businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others segments. It provides viscose staple fiber, a man-made biodegradable fiber for use in apparels, home textiles, dress materials, knitted wear products, and non-woven applications; wood pulp products; viscose filament yarn, a natural fibre for manufacturing fabrics; and textile products, such as linen and wool.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grasim Industries (GRSXY)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Grasim Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grasim Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.