Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETCG traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.71. The stock had a trading volume of 59,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,280. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $29.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28.

