Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Great Panther Mining from $4.25 to $1.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th.
Great Panther Mining Stock Performance
Great Panther Mining has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $8.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37.
About Great Panther Mining
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.
