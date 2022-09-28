Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.42

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPEAF. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 620 ($7.49) in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $645.00.

Great Portland Estates Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

