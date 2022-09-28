Green Climate World (WGC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $327.49 Million

Green Climate World (WGC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. In the last seven days, Green Climate World has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Green Climate World has a total market cap of $327.49 million and approximately $55,781.00 worth of Green Climate World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Green Climate World coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Green Climate World

Green Climate World’s launch date was May 10th, 2021. Green Climate World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Green Climate World is greenclimate.io. Green Climate World’s official Twitter account is @WeGen_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Green Climate World is https://reddit.com/r/GreenClimateWorld.

Green Climate World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Green Climate world is a project aiming to improve the life on our planet.The core of the project is the WGC Token. The WGC token is a blockchain based cryptocurrency and also a ledger. All logs will be secure on the blockchain with no possibility for any kind of tempering or erasing by anyone.The main goal of Green Climate world is recording atmospheric data to their blockchain and planting trees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Green Climate World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Green Climate World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Green Climate World using one of the exchanges listed above.

