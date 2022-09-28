Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in DexCom by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $164.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 165.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

