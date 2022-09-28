Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $790,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 270.2% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 25,312 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $49,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.8% during the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 6,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 21.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.26.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $256.34 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $254.27 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.60.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

