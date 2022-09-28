Griffin Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 291.2% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VOD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.33.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

