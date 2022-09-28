GYSR Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $612,808.71 (GYSR)

GYSR (GYSR) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. Over the last week, GYSR has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GYSR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00000387 BTC on exchanges. GYSR has a market capitalization of $612,808.71 and approximately $11,217.00 worth of GYSR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004173 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000391 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010887 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070053 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10709392 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About GYSR
GYSR’s official message board is medium.com/gysr. GYSR’s official website is gysr.io. GYSR’s official Twitter account is @gysr_io.
GYSR Coin Trading
