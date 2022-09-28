Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HMDPF traded down 0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 11.32. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 12.52. Hammond Power Solutions has a 52 week low of 9.12 and a 52 week high of 13.98.

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

Hammond Power Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.0761 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells custom electrical engineered magnetics, standard electrical dry-types, cast resins, liquid filled transformers, and wound magnetic products for electrical and electronic industries. The company offers autotransformers, buck-boost transformers, control transformers, distribution transformers, drive isolation transformers, encapsulated transformers, furnace transformers, multi-pulse transformers, pad mounted transformers, regulating transformers, and medium voltage distribution transformers, as well as reactors, active harmonic filters, dV/dT filters, and unitized substations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.