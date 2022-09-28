Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Short Interest Up 220.7% in September

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 220.7% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,522. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $29.19.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st.

