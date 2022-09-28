Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the August 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hannover Rück Stock Performance
Hannover Rück stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,754. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $65.98 and a twelve month high of $102.66.
Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.
Read More
