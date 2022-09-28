Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the August 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Hannover Rück stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,754. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $65.98 and a twelve month high of $102.66.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Hannover Rück

HVRRY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €175.00 ($178.57) to €177.00 ($180.61) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €180.00 ($183.67) to €190.00 ($193.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €138.20 ($141.02) to €140.40 ($143.27) in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannover Rück has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

