Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in September

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

HPGLY stock remained flat at $96.67 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 772. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.10 and a 200-day moving average of $162.09. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $93.21 and a fifty-two week high of $237.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HPGLY shares. HSBC raised Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($193.88) to €155.00 ($158.16) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €149.00 ($152.04) to €130.00 ($132.65) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $191.25.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

