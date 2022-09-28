Harvey Investment Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,323,000 after buying an additional 27,715 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 233,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,197,000 after buying an additional 18,751 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $229.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,039. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $227.25 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.63.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

