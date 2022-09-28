HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $63.26

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.26 and traded as low as $42.96. HCI Group shares last traded at $43.59, with a volume of 127,732 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of HCI Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

HCI Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.18 million, a PE ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.39%.

In related news, CEO Paresh Patel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paresh Patel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.08 per share, with a total value of $51,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren L. Valiente purchased 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.99. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,467.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCI Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in HCI Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HCI Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

