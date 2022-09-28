HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA) Short Interest Down 80.0% in September

HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HCM Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HCM Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 100,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,290. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05. HCM Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCM Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCMA. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in HCM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in HCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in HCM Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $502,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HCM Acquisition

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

