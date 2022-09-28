Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the August 31st total of 167,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Triangle from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Healthcare Triangle alerts:

Healthcare Triangle Price Performance

NASDAQ HCTI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,577. Healthcare Triangle has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle ( NASDAQ:HCTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter. Healthcare Triangle had a negative net margin of 19.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.13%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Healthcare Triangle stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Healthcare Triangle at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Triangle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Triangle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Triangle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.