Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.12

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.12 and last traded at $23.38, with a volume of 77589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 292.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,976,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after buying an additional 5,650,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,115,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

