Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) versus Iridium World Communications (OTCMKTS:IRIDQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) and Iridium World Communications (OTCMKTS:IRIDQ – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and Iridium World Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hellenic Telecommunications Organization 16.49% 29.33% 10.68% Iridium World Communications N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and Iridium World Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hellenic Telecommunications Organization 0 1 2 0 2.67 Iridium World Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization currently has a consensus price target of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 174.29%.

0.0% of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Iridium World Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iridium World Communications has a beta of 4.94, meaning that its share price is 394% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and Iridium World Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hellenic Telecommunications Organization $3.99 billion 1.57 $659.70 million N/A N/A Iridium World Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has higher revenue and earnings than Iridium World Communications.

Summary

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization beats Iridium World Communications on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services. It also provides mobile and satellite telecommunication, electronic money, e-commerce, financing, consultancy and security, real estate, insurance brokerage, training, wholesale telephony, retail, marketing, overdue accounts management, wholesale broadband, and infrastructure services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Iridium World Communications

Iridium is the first global wireless telecommunications company. The company offers its customers the ability to make and receive phone calls and receive pages virtually anywhere in the world. The company accomplishes this by providing access to the satellite constellation as well as the world’s cellular networks — all with one phone, one phone number and one customer bill. The company believes it will be the only wireless telecommunications company in operation that will be able to offer this comprehensive global communications service.

