Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO) versus Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Financial Contrast

Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Rating) and Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.8% of Altria Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Altria Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hempacco and Altria Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hempacco 0 0 0 0 N/A Altria Group 1 6 2 0 2.11

Profitability

Altria Group has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.22%. Given Altria Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Altria Group is more favorable than Hempacco.

This table compares Hempacco and Altria Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hempacco N/A N/A N/A Altria Group 6.88% -488.86% 22.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hempacco and Altria Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hempacco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Altria Group $26.01 billion 2.82 $2.48 billion $0.97 42.05

Altria Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hempacco.

Summary

Altria Group beats Hempacco on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc. manufactures and sells smokable hemp and herb products in California. It offers The Real Stuff hemp smokables. The company was formerly known as The Hempacco Co., Inc. and changed its name to Hempacco Co., Inc. in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California. Hempacco Co., Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Green Globe International, Inc.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches. It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors; and large retail organizations, such as chain stores. Altria Group, Inc. was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

