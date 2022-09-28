Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the August 31st total of 222,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,033,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Henderson Land Development Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS HLDCY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,689,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,859. Henderson Land Development has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76.

Henderson Land Development Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.75%.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

