Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $10.01 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in S&P Global by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in S&P Global by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $313.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.04. The company has a market cap of $104.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $310.25 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Barclays reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

