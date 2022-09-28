Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 478,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,308 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goodwin Daniel L grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 13,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MQT opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

