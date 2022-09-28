Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 347 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,068 shares during the last quarter. Aflac Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $141,975,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $133,046,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,614 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $70,144,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.11.

