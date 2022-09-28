Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average of $62.43.

