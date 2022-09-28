Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,372 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,372 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after acquiring an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1,766.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,661,000 after purchasing an additional 198,673 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,867,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2,245.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 115,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,699,000 after purchasing an additional 110,452 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UTHR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.14.

In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $521,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $521,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total value of $1,452,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,809,529.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,212 shares of company stock worth $6,366,334. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $209.00 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $245.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.80 and its 200 day moving average is $210.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

