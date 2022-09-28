Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 338,768 Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 411,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,768 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Charter Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:NBH opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 5.68%.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

