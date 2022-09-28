Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, an increase of 826.9% from the August 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Heritage Cannabis Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HERTF traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 25,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,632. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. Heritage Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.12.
Heritage Cannabis Company Profile
