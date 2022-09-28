Heritage Financial Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 971 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $62.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.31. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

