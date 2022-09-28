Heritage Financial Services LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,378 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HPE opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPE. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

