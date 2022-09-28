Heritage Financial Services LLC Makes New $64,000 Investment in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 412,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 56,121 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 343,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,837,000 after acquiring an additional 142,692 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the period.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $41.42 and a 1 year high of $63.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.93.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

