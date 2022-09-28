Heritage Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP stock opened at $197.25 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.93 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $123.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.35 and a 200 day moving average of $229.34.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.04.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

