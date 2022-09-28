Heritage Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,392,000 after purchasing an additional 124,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Universal Display

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $1,194,266.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,366 shares in the company, valued at $21,932,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Display Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OLED stock opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.67. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $95.52 and a 12 month high of $188.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.10). Universal Display had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.30.

Universal Display Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

