Heritage Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 466 SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,982,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of XAR opened at $92.81 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $92.30 and a 12 month high of $127.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.99 and its 200-day moving average is $109.34.

