Heritage Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 600 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 506.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $93.88 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $92.78 and a 52-week high of $138.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.06.

