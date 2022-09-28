Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.20.

A number of research firms have commented on HXL. Morgan Stanley raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Vertical Research boosted their target price on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hexcel Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,333,000 after buying an additional 1,111,217 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,660,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,083,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 475,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,972,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $52.50 on Friday. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $65.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average is $56.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.12%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

