Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.00 and last traded at $71.00. Approximately 128 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.55.

Hills Bancorporation Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.40.

Hills Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hills Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Hills Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as demand, savings, and time deposits. Its loan products include real estate loans comprising mortgage and construction loans; commercial and financial loans; agricultural loans; and personal, automobile, installment, and other consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hills Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hills Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.