Hire Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIRRF) Short Interest Update

Hire Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIRRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Hire Technologies Stock Performance
HIRRF remained flat at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. Hire Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.29.
Hire Technologies Company Profile
