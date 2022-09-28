Hire Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIRRF) Short Interest Update

Hire Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIRRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hire Technologies Stock Performance

HIRRF remained flat at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. Hire Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.29.

Hire Technologies Company Profile

Hire Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides human resources services in Canada. The company offers full-time, part-time, and temporary staffing solutions in light-industrial, waste management, and health care sectors. It also provides on-occurrence permanent placement and recurring contract placement services; market intelligence, insight into technology trends, salary surveys, and broader career counselling services; executive search services to construction and real estate industries; and HR consulting services.

