Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Shares Up 2%

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.42). 655,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 449,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196 ($2.37).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 191.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 220.24. The firm has a market cap of £336.66 million and a PE ratio of 809.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58.

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

